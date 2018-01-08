The suspect in the "routine traffic" stop that turned into a police shooting, pursuit and "violent" crash Sunday night has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Rudolph Zamora, police said.

According to police, Zamora was released from a hospital on Tuesday and taken into custody.

Police said Zamora is being held on "numerous felony charges" including aggravated assault on a police officer, felony flight and endangerment.

PREVIOUSLY: Scottsdale PD: 'Routine' traffic stop leads to police shooting, pursuit and crash

According to to police, when an officer pulled Zamora over Sunday night, he sped away dragging the officer.

He drove right at the officer who fired shots, police said. A short pursuit ended after Zamora crashed.

