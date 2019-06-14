PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from Wednesday's 10 p.m. newscast.

One of the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley this week was identified by police on Thursday.

Jose Elias Andrade Preciado, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Andrade Preciado was the driver of the vehicle that fled a traffic stop attempted by Mesa police in the area of Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m.

The car chase eventually ended about 16 miles away, near Broadway Drive and Country Club Road, when the vehicle stopped and two men jumped out and ran.

The ensuing foot pursuit led to the passenger in that vehicle—who has not yet been identified—being shot several times by an officer.

The passenger is accused of pulling out a handgun and turning it toward an officer as the officer was chasing the passenger.

Police said the officer shot the suspect, who then threw his handgun onto Country Club Drive. The gun, identified as a Colt 45 Combat Elite handgun, was recovered shortly after the incident.

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.