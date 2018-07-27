AVONDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the suspect in the fatal shooting of a DPS trooper Wednesday night is awake and alert after being in a medically induced coma.

DPS said 20-year-old Isaac D. King had been placed into the coma after refusing treatment at a Valley hospital following his arrest.

King is accused of shooting and killing DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard during a fight Wednesday night, according to DPS.

During the eight-minute scuffle with troopers and police officers, King sustained "significant" injuries, DPS said.

According to DPS, medical professionals worried that if King did not receive the treatment he refused, he would not survive.

DPS said King has since been taken out of the coma and was alert. It is not yet known when he will be released from the hospital and into law enforcement custody.

