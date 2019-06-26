GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Bank of America in Glendale the day prior.

Lazim Al-Fatlawi was arrested by the Glendale Police Department in connection to the Tuesday robbery at the bank near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Al-Fatlawi also allegedly attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank near 67th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale while police were attempting to locate him. He did not receive any money in that robbery.

FBI Phoenix said Al-Fatlawi's arrest came from a tip that was received after the department requested assistance from the public.

The FBI Phoenix bureau said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road.

The suspect was described as 25 to 35 years old and 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat with "Arizona" on the front, dark sunglasses, a black T-shirt with cream-colored writing on it and dark pants.