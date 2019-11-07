PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from Monday's newscast.

A man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Gilbert before leading police on an hours-long barricade situation in Tempe was identified Wednesday.

Alfredo Armando Prieto Jr., a 26-year-old from Tempe, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 55-year-old Jesus Granillo-Garcia.

The Gilbert man was shot and killed Friday night, three days before Prieto Jr. was pronounced dead after he apparently shot himself.

Prieto Jr. had been holed up inside his car in the parking lot of a Tempe hotel since around noon Monday. He was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a single gunshot was heard from Prieto Jr.'s car after tear gas was deployed when the suspect stopped negotiations with authorities.

No other details were immediately released.

PREVIOUSLY: Man wanted in Gilbert homicide dies at hospital after Tempe barricade