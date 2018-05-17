APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Authorities say a man suspected in a fatal shooting near Apache Junction earlier this week has been arrested in New Mexico.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Darren Franklin Johnston was taken into custody near Albuquerque by New Mexico State Police.

They say deputies were called to an Apache County-area home early Monday on reports that a man had been shot.

A gunshot victim on the property, which included a house, trailer home and several outbuildings.

The shooting scene is an unincorporated area of the county, about a mile west of the Apache Junction city limits.

Sheriff's officials say 39-year-old Gilbert Hale was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

They say surveillance video and other evidence and information implicated Johnston.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.