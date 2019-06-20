PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video was from a 6 a.m. newscast on Thursday.

A suspect was in custody Thursday in connection to a shooting involving FBI agents that happened the night before in the West Valley, authorities said.

Ernesto Izaguirre, 32, was in Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office custody after the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road in El Mirage.

No details about the shooting were released.

Ernesto Izaguirre

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The shooting occurred as a felony warrant was being executed for Izaguirre, FBI Phoenix spokeswoman Jill McCabe said in an email. He was also injured in the shooting.

Another suspect was injured in the shooting. They were not immediately identified and their status was not known. A third person, who was not referred to as a suspect, was not injured but was questioned, the FBI said.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The FBI said some of its Violent Crimes Task Force members were involved.

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions from 111th Avenue to Thompson Ranch Road early Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing. The FBI's shooting incident review team will continue to conduct interviews and gather information and will present it to a shooting incident review group, which is made up of FBI and Department of Justice officials.

No other details were immediately provided.