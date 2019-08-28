PHOENIX — No officers are injured and a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting near 36th Street and McDowell Road Tuesday night.

Police said they received a call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. after a man was seen firing a gun into the air in a backyard.

When officers knocked at the front door, a 34-year-old man came to the door holding a long rifle. Police said that's when an officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police said they do not know why the suspect was firing into the air. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

