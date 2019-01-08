PHOENIX — A suspect is facing nearly 10 charges, including extreme DUI, after he allegedly crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Thursday.

Manuel De Jesus Castaneda, 46, was taken into custody after he was seen driving westbound on the left shoulder in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

A trooper attempted to stop Castaneda by placing his car, which had all of its emergency equipment activated, in his way on the highway near Ray Road.

According to court documents, Castaneda attempted to go around the trooper but hit the left side of his car and continued to drive the wrong way in the emergency shoulder before stopping and running across all the lanes of the highway.

No one was injured, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said Thursday.

Castaneda also did not obey commands when officers were attempting to arrest him, but he was taken into custody shortly after.

Castaneda had a blood alcohol content of 0.243, more than three times the legal limit. He also had blood shot and watery eyes and officers smelled alcohol on him.

Court documents said Castaneda also urinated himself.

Castaneda told authorities that he had been drinking beer and there was an open container in the passenger compartment of the vehicle that was cold to the touch.

According to the court documents, Castaneda was involved in an hit-and-run about one hour before he was arrested.

Castaneda is facing five counts related to driving under the influence, including extreme and aggravated DUI, aggravated assault against an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and two counts related to leaving the scene of an accident.

Castaneda was ordered to post a $25,000 bond to be released on house arrest. He was set to appear in court next on Aug. 8.

