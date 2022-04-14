Suspect dead after standoff with Glendale police

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect is dead after engaging in a lengthy standoff with Glendale police Thursday near 59th and Olive avenues.
Glendale police said the domestic violence call was received at about 2 a.m. and officers spent several hours negotiating with an armed suspect.
Police said the suspect died at the scene and one officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet disclosed the following:
- Identity of the deceased suspect
- How the suspect died
- How the officer was injured
- If anyone else in the home was injured
- How long the standoff lasted
- What types of weapons the suspect allegedly had
This is a developing story and 12 News will publish updates as they become available.
Silent Witness:
Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.
Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.
Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.