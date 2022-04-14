Suspect dead after standoff with Glendale police

Police said the armed suspect died after a lengthy standoff with a SWAT team near Olive and 59th avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect is dead after engaging in a lengthy standoff with Glendale police Thursday near 59th and Olive avenues.

Glendale police said the domestic violence call was received at about 2 a.m. and officers spent several hours negotiating with an armed suspect.

Police said the suspect died at the scene and one officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed the following:

Identity of the deceased suspect

How the suspect died

How the officer was injured

If anyone else in the home was injured

How long the standoff lasted

What types of weapons the suspect allegedly had

OIS near 59th Ave/Olive. Initial DV call this morning after 2am. SWAT was negotiating for several hours w/ armed suspect. One officer was transported with non life threatening injury to a local valley hospital. Suspect is deceased on scene. Media staging at 61Ave/Alice just West — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 14, 2022

This is a developing story and 12 News will publish updates as they become available.

