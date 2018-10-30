PHOENIX — A suspect has died, three troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were hurt and Interstate 17 was closed Monday at 7th Street after a shooting involving troopers and Mesa police officers.

According to Phoenix police, three DPS troopers and five Mesa police officers were involved in the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Mesa police responded to a call of a suspicious man who was possibly armed near Mesa Drive and First Avenue.

When officers responded, the suspect left the area in a white pickup truck, police said.

Police continued to observe the suspect, who entered the freeway around State Route 43 and Interstate 10 and headed westbound toward Phoenix.

A pursuit was declared. Police said marked units eventually backed off from the chase while Mesa's air unit followed the suspect's truck. DPS was advised and lent units to assist in the pursuit.

The suspect then went onto northbound I-17. As he approached 7th Street, a marked DPS unit initiated a PIT maneuver, which spun the suspect's truck around to face the pursuing officers in marked and unmarked vehicles.

Police said the suspect then exchanged gunfire with five Mesa officers and three DPS troopers.

The suspect was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said three DPS troopers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from glass breaking during the shooting. Two of the troopers were taken to the hospital. They have since been treated and released.

None of the Mesa police officers involved were hurt.

Phoenix police will take the lead on the criminal investigation.

Mesa police and DPS will also be conducting internal investigations.

WATCH: Shooting reported on I-17 at 7th St