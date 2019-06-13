MESA, Ariz. — A suspect is in critical condition but is expected to survive after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening, Mesa police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Commander Ed Wessing with Mesa police said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m., but the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle eventually stopped near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive, where two men got out and ran, police said.

Officers got out of their vehicles and chased the suspects, who ran in separate directions. Wessing said the passenger from the suspect vehicle pulled a handgun from his waistband and turned toward the officer chasing him.

Wessing said the officer then fired his service weapon, hitting the suspect several times.

As the officer fired, the suspect threw his gun over the handrail along the road, Wessing said. The gun was seen lying on Country Club Drive where the suspect threw it.

A handgun on the ground at the scene of a Mesa officer-involved shooting June 12, 2019.

Roberto Duarte/12 News

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive, Wessing said.

Police said the second suspect from the car ran into a nearby neighborhood. He was taken into custody without incident.