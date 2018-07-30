PHOENIX — Isaac D. King has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot and killed Arizona DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer Wednesday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Sunday that King had his initial court appearance remotely from a hospital. A release from DPS said King faces two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to the murder charge.

He also faces three counts of endangerment and a resisting arrest charge.

King allegedly took control of a trooper's gun during a fight along I-10 Wednesday night near Avondale Boulevard and shot Edenhofer, who was killed. Two other troopers were injured in the fight, including one who was shot in the shoulder.

Edenhofer was finishing his training as a DPS trooper after graduating from the department's advanced trooper academy May 4.

There will be a vigil for Edenhofer Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona State Capitol Lawn and a funeral is scheduled Friday at Christ's Church of the Valley.

