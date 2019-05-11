PHOENIX — Police identified the man who died in a shootout with police Sunday morning.

Michael Austin, 32, allegedly threatened people inside a home near 28th Street and Roeser Road.

Police say that two women and a Phoenix police officer are still recovering from the incident.

Police say Austin "placed victims in danger and threatened to kill them" in a news release Monday afternoon.

Officers negotiated with Austin for hours, trying to confirm that other people in the home were safe, police say.

As officers tried to rescue victims, an officer shot at Austin while a tactical operation served as a distraction, police say.

An officer was hit by gunfire in the incident.

Police were still investigating at the scene Monday evening.