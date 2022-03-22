Suspect arrested for firing gun near Scottsdale school

No injuries were reported after 31-year-old Justin Bowser allegedly fired a gun near Desert Canyon Middle School.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A suspected shooter was taken into custody Monday after they allegedly fired a gun near Desert Canyon Middle School.

The Scottsdale Police Department said Justin Bowser, 31, allegedly fired a gun at about 11 a.m. on soccer fields located near the school.

No injuries were reported and the school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Bowser was apprehended and arrested at a nearby aquatic center.

Police said the suspect did not appear to be targeting the school and has no apparent ties to the school. Bowser was booked into jail on several criminal charges.

