Suspect allegedly rammed Peoria police car before cops shot him

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 30-year-old man was shot by Peoria police officers Thursday morning after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a patrol car.

According to Peoria police, the suspect was recklessly driving around 83rd and Peoria avenues when officers first attempted to pull him over.

At about 2 a.m., an officer tracked the vehicle down to a gas station parking lot and ordered the driver to exit his car. The suspect allegedly ignored the commands and almost struck the officer with his truck.

Peoria police said the suspect then crashed head-on into a patrol car. The suspect's truck got stuck on a parking divider and officers attempted to make contact with him.

As the suspect was quickly accelerating his vehicle to get over the divider, the officers each fired a gunshot. Police said the suspect was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries."

No officers or bystanders were injured. The suspect's identity was not disclosed by the police.

Buckeye police will be investigating the shooting and reviewing all the body-worn camera footage recorded during the incident.

