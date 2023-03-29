Surprise police searching for missing 3-year-old and 9-year-old

Police said the kids are believed to be with their mother, Desiria Bell, who has no custodial rights to the children.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing children.

Police said 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain are believed to be with their mother, Desiria Bell, who has no custodial rights to the kids.

Police said the children were last seen Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road.

They could be traveling in a black 2005 Mazda 6s with an Indiana license plate number ZSY365.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Missing -3 yoa Kross Cain, 9yoa Zhariel Cain. Believed to be with mother, Desiria Bell. Last seen Sunday in Surprise. Black 2005 Mazda 6s Indiana license plate ZSY365. Anyone with information call local law enforcement on the whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/vsnDICAhyY — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) March 30, 2023

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

