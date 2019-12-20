SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are asking for help finding a 10-year-old boy reported missing after he did not come home from school Thursday afternoon.

Cyrus Cross was last in the area of Litchfield and Greenway roads.

He is a Native American boy about 4-foot-11 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a bright green camo-print backpack.

If you have any information about Cyrus' location, contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000. Reference incident number #191204654.