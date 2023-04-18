Valley officer takes top spot in Southwest Police Motorcycle Training Competition

Officer Anthony DeFazio with the Surprise Police Department came in first place in the Southwest Police Motorcycle Training competition.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley police officer has taken the top spot in one of the largest training and competitive events for motorcycle police officers in the country.

The police department shared a video of DeFazio's winning ride on its Facebook page.

"We are extremely proud of him and appreciate how well he represented the City of Surprise," the department said in a post.

"We are extremely proud of him and appreciate how well he represented the City of Surprise," the department said in a post.

The department's public information officer said DeFazio, who has been a motorcycle officer with the department for less than a year, has been riding motorcycles for several years.

The competition took place on April 14-15 and was hosted by the Tucson Police Department. It raised money for Kent's Heart & Hope Foundation.

This was the 26th year of the competition, which started back in 1997.

