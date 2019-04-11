SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise Police are asking for the public's help to find a man last seen Monday morning.

According to police, 75-year-old Anthony "AJ" Kesman was last seen at his home near Parkview Place and Grand Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

Kesman is described as a white man 5-feet-11-inches tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray-colored sweater with flags on one of the sleeves, a red shirt, blue pants and tan leather shoes.

Police believe he most likely left his home on foot.

Kesman has a medical condition that may leave him with diminished mental capacity.

Anyone who sees Kesman is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000 or a local police department.