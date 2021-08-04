Elementary school in Surprise no longer in lockdown after report of armed man in woman's backyard

Law enforcement has since said the emergency situation has been contained and has given the all-clear to have students return to campus.

SURPRISE, Ariz — Paradise Honors Elementary School in Surprise is no longer in lockdown after going into emergency precautions

Police informed the school earlier Wednesday morning that a woman in the area reported an unidentified armed man in her backyard during a 911 call, the Surprise Police Department said.

Police got the call from the woman around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the department said. Officers responded to the residence near Bell and Reems roads to investigate.

At this time, officers have not been able to confirm that an armed man was in the area, police said.

"At this time Surprise Police are working to communicate with the male subject that may be inside the home and additional law enforcement resources have been deployed," the department said.

The elementary school said the school day will start at 9:30 a.m. and gates will open at 9 a.m.

