A Surprise mother with her 8-month old daughter in her car was pulled over with a blood alcohol content was nearly two times the legal limit, according to police.

Felicia Flores, 33, was arrested for aggravated DUI after being pulled over for driving with her lights off.

According to police, Flores smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. She admitted to drinking before she drove and showed several signs of being intoxicated during field sobriety tests.

Police said a breathalyzer test showed Flores' blood alcohol content was greater than .150.

Flores had a suspended driver's license for a failure to appear in court and was driving with her daughter in the car, police said.

She was arrested and booked on one count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15.