Toddler may have been in Surprise pool for hours before being rescued

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A toddler was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was found unconscious in a Surprise pool and may have been there for several hours before being rescued.

First responders were called out to a home on 158th Avenue just before 2 p.m. for a reported drowning in a pool. That neighborhood is near Greenway and Reems roads.

When crews arrived, they found the 3-year-old girl unconscious in the pool.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters say the girl may have been in the water for up to three hours before being rescued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be separate from the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

