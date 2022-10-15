Sara Pitcher is a survivor. Now the Valley woman is sharing her story and showing support for other victims

October is "Domestic Violence Awareness Month". One Valley woman and survivor of abuse is using her story to give a voice to the voiceless.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A Valley woman and survivor of domestic abuse hosted a vital event to stop domestic violence and raise awareness for other victims who are suffering in silence.

Dozens of supporters gathered in Apache Junction for Sara Pitcher and other domestic violence victims to help give a voice to the voiceless.

She is among one in four women who experience physical abuse after almost being killed by her ex-husband Shawn Spink.

"I became a survivor 4 years ago and one month to the day," Pitcher said.

Spink was found guilty on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and received a life sentence in August.

"My ex-husband followed me out here from Indiana and tried to kill me. It was a three and half hour fight for my life, strangulation, suffocation with plastic bags, he stabbed me in my right eye, I'll never see out of it again and tore my rotator cuff," she said.

Now, years later she's using her painful story to encourage other victims to fight back and more importantly speak out.

"We really need to talk about our pain and our hurt, and just have others be able to reach out to us, and so if we don't break the silence, we can't stop the violence."

Dozens of supporters showed up at Prospector Park in Apache Junction to join in her fight. Sara added that sponsors like New Leaf Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, assist in the overall goal to get victims the resources they need to get out of trouble.

"We want to bring hope and awareness that there's life after and there's help during and just also that it can happen to you, there are no stipulations on who domestic violence can affect."

For more ways how to support victims or where to seek resources, visit the AZ Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

