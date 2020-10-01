PHOENIX — Team 12’s Vanessa Ramirez is encouraging everyone to come out to an incredible family fun-day to help raise money for local and national cancer organizations.

Ramirez will be hosting the 9th annual Frank Ramirez "Breathe 2 Believe" Fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The event will be held at Cancer Support Community Arizona - Formerly Known As The Wellness Community Arizona in Phoenix from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Major cross streets are 7th Street and Palm Lane in Phoenix. For a detailed look, visit this Google Map of the area.

Guests at the event can expect to see a wide range of entertainment and activities. Here’s a brief list of what you will find at "Breathe 2 Believe":

Live music from New Frequency Band and ASU Pitchforks

2 Dad's Bounce House

Appearances from D-backs Baxter and Phoenix Suns Gorilla

D-backs area

and other special appearances from local personalities

Attendees can also participate in a 50/50 raffle and try to win one of more than 20 raffle items. Lunch will also be provided by local food trucks and vendors. Adult beverages will also be available for purchase for those 21 & older.

The food trucks on-site will be:

San Carlos Bay

Wok This Way

Randizzle’s Food Truck

Along with fun entertainment, there will also be vendors and educational booths on-site.

For tickets to the fundraiser, visit the official Breathe 2 Believe Eventbrite website.

For additional details and coverage of the fundraiser follow Vanessa Ramirez on Facebook and Twitter.

