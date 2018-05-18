Alert to sky watchers!

Phoenix will get a treat Thursday night shortly after sunset. The "super crescent moon" and Venus will be next to each other on the horizon.

Sunset is at 7:23 p.m. in the Phoenix area. Look to the western horizon, where you'll see the sliver of the moon and Venus.

The moon appears wider and brighter Thursday, but unlike a super moon, it's not in its full phase, it's just a crescent.

