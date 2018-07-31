Severe damage slammed areas across the valley including Sunnyslope after a fresh round of Monsoon activity Monday evening.

According to APS, 80,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. SRP said it had about 41,000 customers out of power at the height of the storm.

APS crews have been working all day, to clear trees ripped out of the ground by the recent monsoon storms. They didn't waste any time trying to get neighborhoods, like Reginald Herd’s, back in one piece.

“Glad to be alive and glad the tree went to the left and not the right,” Herd said.

The massive tree fell right across a power pole, snapping it in half.

“Then suddenly the house, shook and it bounced, the house bounced and then suddenly the tree disappeared,” he added.

Herd and his wife, Joann didn't know what to do at first.

“We knocked on all the doors and made sure no one was out there with the power lines because we couldn't see where the lines fell,” Herd said.

RELATED: Monday's monsoon storm produced 35,000 lightning flashes across Arizona

Crews quickly took tools to the root of the problem and promptly restored power to several thousand customers. Something, residents are grateful for during these triple digit temps.

“We were watching TV and then we noticed our landscaping in the front, was four feet off the ground,” he said.

© 2018 KPNX