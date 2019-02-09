PHOENIX — It's turning into an active Sunday evening in the Valley. The Phoenix area is expecting to be greeted with storms before the Labor Day holiday.

As storms move into the Valley from the east, they could bring gusty winds and rain across parts of the Phoenix area.

Storms began to develop late Sunday afternoon as Maricopa County was under several watches and warnings throughout the afternoon. Currently, the county is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. and a blowing dust advisory until 8 p.m.

As of 5:20 p.m. Sunday, radar showed the Apache Junction and Fountain Hills area getting hit with rain.

Rain made its way to the 12 News Studios in downtown Phoenix around 5:30 p.m. Michael Doudna captured video of the gusty winds outside our newsroom.

Team 12's Lindsay Riley is providing real-time updates on Twitter for tonight's storm.

We're currently tracking the storm as it heads across the Valley. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest updates on weather conditions.

