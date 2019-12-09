GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police are investigating an early morning crash involving five to six people riding bikes near the Amazon facility, Thursday.

Investigators say around 6:30 a.m., a group of cyclists going west on the north side of West Commerce Drive were hit by a car heading east, attempting to turn into the Amazon entrance.

The cyclists received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say sun glare could have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.