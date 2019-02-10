SUN CITY WEST, Ariz — A driver is in the hospital after he suffered a heart attack and drove into a pond in Sun City West Tuesday afternoon, firefighters say.

Firefighters said the man somehow drove through a retaining wall and into a pond near N R H Johnson and Meeker boulevards around 4 p.m.

Though fire officials are not sure why the man drove into the pond, they believe the crash may have been caused by a medical issue.

The driver suffered a heart attack, though it is not known whether the heart attack came before or after the car went into the pond.

The heart attack victim was taken to a local hospital. The other person in the car was treated at the scene and not transported, firefighters said.