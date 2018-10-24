GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The body of a murder victim was pulled from a well in Goodyear Tuesday, detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. MCSO said the body recovery was related to an investigation into an apparent suicide.

According to a spokesperson with MCSO, the suicide investigation took place Sunday, when a man was found dead in a car in the desert area south of Riggs Road and Hunt Highway in Rainbow Valley.

MCSO said the man, William Cahill, had apparently killed himself.

During an investigation, detectives found multiple videos on Cahill's cell phone, accompanied by a note telling someone to watch the video clips on the phone.

Detectives said Cahill stated during the videos that he had shot his girlfriend "Daisy" twice and placed her body in a well somewhere in the desert.

Investigators looked at the time, but were unable to find "Daisy," who was later identified as 37-year-old Carolyn Dahlgren.

Then on Tuesday, detectives found a private well in the area of Queen Creek Road and 155th Avenue about 900 feet deep and 18 to 20 inches in diameter.

MCSO investigators said they recovered Carolyn Dahlgren's body, which was 360 feet down the well, with the help of a private well company.

The investigation is ongoing.

