PEORIA, Ariz. — Students at Centennial High School walked out Wednesday morning in support of their former principal.

Sky 12 was overhead as dozens of students walked out of their first class of the day. They held signs in support of Bill Sorensen, the former principal of Centennial High School.

In Sorensen's resignation letter released by Peoria Unified School District, Sorensen said he is stepping down for personal reasons.

"I am so grateful to the Centennial Community and will forever cherish the love they showed me. At this time I need to prioritize the ability to provide for my children in the short and long term. Unfortunately, resigning is the best way for me to do that," Sorensen said in the letter.

According to a spokesperson for the district, Sorensen was placed on leave January 30 and resigned February 11.

Sorensen said in his resignation letter that he would resign effective June 30.

The spokesperson for the district said they cannot share the reason Sorensen was placed on leave, citing it as a personnel matter. But they did say it was not criminal in nature.

In a letter to parents, the school district's chief academic support officer, Kendra Bell, said Scott Hollabaugh would serve as interim principal for the rest of the school year, with assistant principals Pete Jelovic and Brandi Steele leading alongside him.

"Today, Dr. Sorensen submitted his resignation as principal of Centennial High School, due to personal reasons. We are certainly wishing him well on his next chapter, but hope you will join us in respecting his privacy," Bell's statement said.

