Students take a stand in central Phoenix White Coats for Black Lives March

The group read names, stood in silence for George Floyd and shared their own stories before marching around the park.

PHOENIX — A group of students and healthcare workers across the Valley is taking a stand to push for justice.

About 100 demonstrators gathered at Steele Indian School Park Saturday for the White Coats for Black Lives rally.

"It’s such a good opportunity because people are paying attention," said Belema Ogbanga, one of the organizers.

"Want to change some of those narratives that have been part of our communities for so long," Ogbanga explained.

Ogbanga is a third-year dental student and for her, this is personal.

"I’m a black woman," she said. "I’m born and raised in Arizona. I’ve been privy to a lot of different injustices that have happened to my family members, to my friends and to myself,as well."

As the group makes their way around the park, her emotions continue to range from gratitude to frustration that she has to lead a movement like this at all.

"It’s kind of bittersweet because this movement brings up a lot of trauma for myself, but it’s also a good opportunity to change. We’re glad that we can be here and be part of that change."