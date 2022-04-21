Students return to class after reports of a suspicious package forced an evacuation at Boulder Creek High

The school was put on lockdown until deputies cleared the scene. Class has since returned to normal, the district said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Students at Boulder Creek High School were evacuated to the football field Thursday afternoon after a "possible" bomb threat, the Deer Valley Unified School District said in a tweet.

The school was put on lockdown while Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies completed a search of the campus for a suspicious package following a phone call into MCSO dispatch, the district said.

No package was located.

"MCSO takes these calls seriously to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and community and will thoroughly investigate to try to determine the source of the call," the district said.

Boulder Creek High is located in Anthem in North Phoneix near Interstate 17 and W Daisy Mountain Drive.

MCSO has notified Boulder Creek High administration of a possible bomb threat. Students have been safely evacuated to the football field. The school is in lockdown as members of the MCSO complete a campus search.



Please check https://t.co/ZdE0bqRyBQ for updates. — Deer Valley Unified School District (@DVUSD) April 21, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed