Teenager hit by car while walking to class in Peoria, officials say

The student has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Peoria Fire Medical Department said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old student was hit by a car while walking to school early Thursday morning, the Peoria Fire Medical Department said.

The student was rushed to the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria, the city's police department said. At this time, the impairment of the driver is not considered a factor.

"We have a crisis support team on site at both campuses to assist any students who may need additional support," the Peoria Unified School District said. "This is an opportune time to remind your child to be vigilant and aware in high-traffic areas when walking to and from school."

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver or the student.