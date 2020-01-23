A 17-year-old student was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at a school in Queen Creek late Tuesday. 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to Canyon State Academy around 11:30 p.m. to treat an unresponsive person. 

Emergency crews arrived, administered life-saving measures and took the student to a nearby hospital. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The boy, who was not immediately identified, was a student at the school. 

His cause of death was not immediately known. 

The investigation is ongoing. 