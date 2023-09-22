Student caught with handgun at North High School, police say

Phoenix police said no threats were made against the school's students or staff during Thursday's incident.

PHOENIX — A student was allegedly found in possession of gun Thursday afternoon at North High School, Phoenix police said.

Administrators contacted a school resource officer at about 2:30 p.m. for reports of an incident on campus. Upon arrival, officers learned that school security had made contact with the student suspected of having a firearm.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Un estudiante tenía un arma de fuego en la preparatoria North, dice la policía

After locating a handgun in the student's possession, the student was arrested and is now facing several felony charges for the incident.

Phoenix police said no specific threat had been against the students or staff of North High School, which is located near 12th Street and Thomas Road.

