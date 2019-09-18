PHOENIX — An Arizona State University sophomore was given some the worst news imaginable—cancer. But he said it was not the diagnosis creating most of his stress and worry.

Phillip Hedges was diagnosed with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, but he was also given an email telling him to either get rid of one of his two emotional support dogs or to leave the dorm.

ASU reversed their decision after media reached out about Hedges' story, but he wonders why there had to be a battle in the first place.

"Lavender is a shih tzu. Chesterfield is a pug,” Hedges said.

He described his dogs as more than just animals, but part of his family, his support system.

“I take my dogs for multiple walks. That’s what helps me get through the day clear my head, and have a positive attitude,” Hedges said.

Over the summer, Hedges said he went to the emergency room four times. Eventually, he was given a diagnosis of aggressive B-Cell lymphoma. While in the hospital, Hedges asked for someone to help take care of his dogs.

While helping to walk them, it would be reported that Hedges had two emotional support dogs. ASU policy only allows for one emotional support animal.

What followed were multiple emails between Hedges and ASU officials.

Last week Phillip received an email stating in part:

"Only one emotional support animal (ESA) will be allowed to reside in your residential assignment. During our conversation you shared your interest in keeping both Chesterfield and Lavender with you. Should you decide to keep both Chesterfield and Lavender with you, University Housing will move forward in canceling your License Agreement for the 2019-2020 academic year at 5:00pm, Friday, September 20, 2019."

Hedges said given the choice between giving up one of his dogs or being on the streets, he would take the latter option.

“You are going to be on the streets, you are going to be on the streets with your two dogs, and you have cancer. That is incredible stress you are feeling,” Hedges said.

Phillip knows two dogs violates the policy but said he felt if there could be an exception to the rule, it would be for someone with cancer.

After asking questions about his case, ASU reversed course.

The university sent an email Tuesday stating in part “we are allowing you, Chesterfield and Lavender to reside in Rosewood”

“I feel great that it’s no longer on my shoulders," Hedges said, "I don’t even think having a diagnosis of cancer would have made the difference without bringing the media into it. I don’t think ASU is doing this great thing for me. I think they are just saving face.”

ASU could not comment on this story, citing student privacy rights.

The battle over his dogs looks to be over. However, Hedges is reaching out for help with the costs of fighting cancer.

