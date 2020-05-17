Structure damaged after gas explosion

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An apparent gas explosion damaged a structure on Sunday, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Units arrived at the scene after getting a call about a reported BBQ out of control, firefighters said. They found the damage from the apparent explosion when they arrived on the scene.

The units found no active fire and the gas was secured to the structure, firefighters said. The area was checked for additional hazards by hazmat crews, who found no readings.

Scottsdale Gas Explosion 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4