'Believed they might have struck birds' | Report released on fatal helicopter, plane crash in Chandler

The pilot and passenger of the airplane didn't know they hit a helicopter before making an emergency landing, a National Transportation Safety Board report shows.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently released a report showing new details in the mid-air collision of a plane and helicopter that left two people dead at the Chandler Municipal Airport.

The report, released Wednesday night, shows the flight instructor in the airplane did declare an emergency at the time of the collision, but not because he thought he hit another aircraft.

"The flight instructor believed they might have struck birds, advised the tower, and declared an emergency," the NTSB report said. "The airplane flight instructor radioed the tower and reported that they felt and heard a loud bang."

Traffic pattern data from the FAA show that the flight paths of both aircraft intersected at 1,400 feet. Both of the aircraft were used for instructional flights.

The Chandler Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Papendick and 27-year-old Jessica Brandal were in the helicopter that collided with a small plane on Oct. 1.

Papendick and Brandal’s helicopter crashed and caught fire, but the plane’s pilot was able to make an emergency landing.

The two aircraft were operated by the Quantum Helicopters and Flight Operations Academy flight schools.

The next step in the NTSB and FAA officials' investigation will be examining the airplane and helicopter. Both of the aircraft were recovered and secured in a storage facility.

