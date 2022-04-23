Strip mall in central Phoenix catches fire

Fire crews said callers reported the fire starting in a dumpster then extending into buildings.

PHOENIX — Businesses in central Phoenix were affected after a fire broke out at a strip mall overnight.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a strip of business on 1802 East McDowell Road. 911 callers reported that a dumpster was on fire and was extending inside the store.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the back of a small commercial building in a storage area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Officials said two businesses were affected by the fire with only one having minor smoke damage. There were no injuries in the fire and crews are investigating the cause.

