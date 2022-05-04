2 Valley Starbucks locations participating in nationwide strike with their own 'Red Cups'

Striking workers said they're protesting Starbucks' unfair labor practices of understaffing at unionized locations. Corporate has yet to comment on the strike.

Nov. 17 marks "Red Cup Day" at every U.S. Starbucks location; a day when customers can get a free reusable cup with a Starbucks-branded holiday design.

But at some stores, an even more exclusive freebie is being offered while supplies last.

More than 100 unionized Starbucks locations, including two in the Valley, will be handing out their own branded 'Red Cups' today instead of the corporate design as part of a nationwide strike.

The two participating unionized Starbucks stores in the Valley are located at:

"Starbucks partners are demanding the Company meet them at the bargaining table to create improved standards in staffing and scheduling, along with a host of other bargaining proposals," a press release Thursday morning said.

Red Cup Day is reportedly the most difficult day of the year to work for store staffers due to the increased traffic, especially when stores are understaffed.

"It's really one of the worst days to work as a partner," said Naomi Martinez, a worker at the unionized Starbucks location off of Indian School Road.

"You have a huge influx of customers and really not enough work to even back it. We're offering the cups in a fun way to add lightness to the strike, but we're going to be out here all day."

12News has reached out to Starbucks corporate for comment on the strike. At time of publication, they have yet to respond.

