Storms delay ASU game; severe storm warnings issued for much of Valley

PHOENIX — Strong monsoon storms pushed into the Valley Thursday night, tossing dust and delaying the second half of the ASU football home opener.
Wind, lightning and rain are expected to continue late into the night, according to the National Weather Service.
- Thousands of people were still without power at 10 p.m., SRP outage maps show
- Sky Harbor was on a ground stop until 10:45 p.m.
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app
RADAR: Track the storm with radar
Follow live updates:
Arizona Weather
Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.