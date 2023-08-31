x
Storms delay ASU game; severe storm warnings issued for much of Valley

Thousands were without power after storms passed through.

PHOENIX — Strong monsoon storms pushed into the Valley Thursday night, tossing dust and delaying the second half of the ASU football home opener.

Wind, lightning and rain are expected to continue late into the night, according to the National Weather Service. 

  • Thousands of people were still without power at 10 p.m., SRP outage maps show
  • Sky Harbor was on a ground stop until 10:45 p.m. 

