Two storage units caught fire Wednesday morning in Phoenix, according to Phoenix fire officials.
Fire crews responded to extinguish the units.
The storage facility is at 19th and Peoria avenues.
This is a developing story.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Two storage units caught fire Wednesday morning in Phoenix, according to Phoenix fire officials.
Fire crews responded to extinguish the units.
The storage facility is at 19th and Peoria avenues.
This is a developing story.