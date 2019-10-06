PHOENIX - After he was stolen from the Arizona Humane Society's Sunnyslope Campus last week, 12-week-old kitten Zeus was found safely and returned to AHS.

According to AHS, last Tuesday a man met with Zeus and when the adoption counselor stepped away trying to help get one of his questions answered, volunteers saw him put Zeus under his sweatshirt and run out of the building.

“We are so grateful to have Zeus back safely and can’t thank Detective Krimm (Phoenix PD) enough for going above and beyond,” said Jane Herrera, Arizona Humane Society Adoptions, Rescue & Retail Manager. “We’d also like to thank the media and all of our supporters for sharing this story so we could ensure he came back quickly and unharmed.”

According to Phoenix PD, 18-year-old Joan Reyes called police to turn himself in on June 7. He was charged with one count of theft, but would not provide the exact location of Zeus.

Phoenix PD

On Monday, police followed up with Reyes about the location of Zeus and were able to locate Zeus through the course of their investigation and return him to AHS.