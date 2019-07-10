PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a June 3 newscast

The Arizona Medical Board voted 5-4 in favor of dismissing the complaint against former Hacienda Healthcare doctor Thanh Nguyen, allowing him to continue practicing medicine in the state.

Dr. Thanh Nguyen was accused of missing signs that the incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped at Hacienda Healthcare was pregnant.

The medical board was scheduled to dismiss the complaint against doctor Nguyen months ago, but a notice of claim filed by the woman's family put forward new information detailing alleged missteps.

There is no restriction on Dr. Nguyen's license.

RELATED: Hacienda doctor runs from our camera as his medical license fate put on hold

Records show caregivers missed 83 signs the woman was pregnant, including:

Missed menstrual periods

A physician (Dr. Nguyen) reportedly saw the victim 10 times in her third trimester

Staff noted a large and hard mass in her abdomen three times

Staff noted her abdomen was "sticking-out" 24 times

Noted weight gain eight times between September and December 2018

Staff noted 12 times that her feet and legs were swelling

Dr. Nguyen became the woman's primary doctor in September of last year.

You can read more of our coverage on Hacienda Healthcare below:

Nathan Sutherland set to go on trial in February for allegedly raping, impregnating Hacienda Healthcare patient

The latest on the ex-nurse charged with raping patient at Hacienda Healthcare

Medicaid terminates agreement with Hacienda Healthcare; more abuse cases uncovered