Police: State Farm Stadium worker dies after being dragged by ATV

Police said that the man was working to take down materials at the stadium when another worker unknowingly dragged him behind the ATV.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A worker with State Farm Stadium was killed after being accidentally dragged behind an ATV gator for several hundred feet, Glendale police said.

According to early reports, police were called to the stadium to find the man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that he had been helping to take down materials around the stadium when another worker unknowingly dragged him with an ATV gator.

The driver is cooperating with authorities, and police say he showed no signs of impairment.

The injured worker was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, and expect to be at the stadium for several hours.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

