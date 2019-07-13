Looking for a way to get into the upcoming Arizona Cardinals games?

Try filling out an application for one of the more than 1,000 part-time jobs at the State Farm stadium up for grabs right now.

“My long-time job is to be an audio engineer, so wherever that is, I don’t know…but right now, I’m just looking for a job,” said Andrue Cosman, who just moved to Buckeye from Utah.

He’s one of hundreds of people who showed up at State Farm stadium in Glendale to apply for a job.

“Not to be generic, but I’m applying for all of them,” he said. “You have to do small jobs before you can do your dream job sometimes."

They have a lot to choose from. Four companies, SMG, S.A.F.E. Management, Pride Group and Craft Culinary are participating in this job fair, recruiting 1,100 part-time employees for all departments to operate the stadium ahead of the upcoming football season.

“It kind of just opened my world to events,” said Bridgett Finochiaro, guest services manager. “It’s just a really fun atmosphere, great people to work with."

A number of events peaked her interest when she interned four years ago.

Positions available include housekeepers, utility workers, event security staff, parking associates and concessions staff.

Cosman is keeping his fingers crossed for a new opportunity.

“If I get it, awesome," he said. "If not, I had a valuable experience.”

For more information and a comprehensive list of current openings, click here.