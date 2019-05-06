MESA, Ariz. — Bodies in boxes stacked on top of each other at a crematorium—that was allegedly the scene at an unmarked warehouse, which is the home of Saguaro Valley Cremation in Mesa.

The state board says the conditions were simply unacceptable, but the owner of the business said they were singled out.

“It shouldn’t matter who you are, what stage of life you are, your remains should be treated with respect," Judy Stapley, executive director of the Arizona Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.

Stapley was the investigator back in 2015.

“The minimum container of a cardboard box is just substandard anyway you put it,” Stapley said.

The stacking, along with a refrigeration issue, led to a four-year court battle, resulting in three people losing their licenses and the business forced to close its doors for 30 days.

“Even if we feel there should be further action, the board can only take the action they are legally able to,” Stapley said.

John Woods, the owner, said stacking was acceptable in 2015 and never outlawed by state statute.

Stapley said the law does not specifically ban "stacking" but does outlaw it because it goes against common practices.

Woods said he was singled out by the board.

Wood's manager, Frank Lambert, has also seen issues in the past. All State Crematory was forced to shut its doors in 2011 for similar reasons while Lambert was in control. Shortly after, Woods and Lambert joined forces to open up Saguaro Valley.

Stapley said there was no singling out. She said the rules are in place to help protect and respect the remains of everyone’s loved ones.

“They don’t have to worry what happens when the door closes behind them, that they will be cared for as if they were standing right behind them," Stapley said.

The crematorium plans to reopen when the suspension is up later this month, with plans to keep Frank Lambert as manager.