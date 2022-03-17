Full-scale St. Patrick's Day celebration returns to Fibber Magees

Chandler Irish Pub hosts an outdoor party to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in the Valley.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It’s time to celebrate the luck of the Irish! After staying low key because of the pandemic, an East Valley Irish Pub is bringing back its full-scale St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The party is happening Thursday at Fibber Magees in Chandler.

The morning started off with a traditional Irish breakfast and is followed by more Irish meals throughout the day. There’s also an outdoor beer garden with live music.

The event is returning to full capacity after being scaled back the last couple of years because of the pandemic, said Matt Brennan, managing partner at the Irish Pub.

“We’re thrilled," Brenna said. "After two years of really having to do next to nothing for St. Patrick's Day it’s wonderful to be back to do our giant outdoor event.”

The outdoor party goes until 10 p.m., and there’s a 10 dollar cover charge to get in. The pub is open until 2 a.m.

